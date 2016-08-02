The Trend For Unexpected Cut-Outs Continues...

This is an InStyle promotion.

The cut-out dress is this summer's trend that no wardrobe should be without but there's no denying it's a tricky look to pull off.

But take a glance at the red carpet and you'll see the appeal. Flashes of flesh in unexpected places like the waistline, shoulders and sides have turned sexy on its head and given skin-showing a sophisticated new spin.

But how to decide which bit to bare? Well... if you have a taut tum or crop top worthy abs (ahem...Kylie Jenner, we're looking at you), now is the your chance to show the world just how hard you've been working out at the gym.

If you're trying out the look with a dress, make sure that it's a midi or long-line style so you show just a peep of flesh; if you've got your heart set on rocking a slim-fit crop top, pair it with a pair of voluminous culottes and heeled mules for a balanced and totally on-point summer outfit.

If that's too much of a statement, don't worry, there are plenty of subtle ways to wear the trend that'll give your wardrobe a stylish and seasonal lift.

Shoulders are officially fashion’s hottest erogenous zone and everyone from Karlie Kloss to Sienna Miller and Pixie Lott has worked Bardot-inspired off-the-shoulder styles on the red carpet. For purse-friendly options that are still super chic, try Zara – or Whistles if you have a bit more to splash.

And where swimwear is concerned, no one-piece or bikini is complete without a sexy flash of chest through a keyhole cut out. Go-to designers like DSquared2 and Agent Provocateur have SS16 underwater offerings that are sporty and downright sexy – with some new stand-out prints.

Whatever you're looking for, behold our edit of the very best cut-out pieces...