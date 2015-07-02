The Dresses, Jewellery and Accessories That Will See You Style Out the Summer at Work

While the summer was made for holidays, the change in seasons has a huge effect on working weeks, too; all of a sudden you can sit outside at lunchtime and it’s still light when you leave work in the evening. With this change in weather – and subsequently mood - comes a whole host of sartorial conundrums, so the summer calls for a hard-working wardrobe that can be adjusted to suit your every situation.

The trick is to pick out versatile pieces that can be worn on their own or layered up, and to have a jewellery collection that you can dip into to bring every look to life; don’t underestimate how much a Swarovski bangle or a pair of earrings can elevate summer separates.



We tend to start with a summer dress and layer it with loose fit blazers and printed scarves to tackle any sudden changes in temperature. When it comes to footwear, it all depends on your office dress code, but we’ll often have a pair of courts and some structured sandals in our desk drawer so that we can change between the two. Turning to the all-important jewellery, we finish every look with a pair of polished earrings and then swap between a statement-making bangle and stacked rings each day.



