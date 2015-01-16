Team InStyle Gets #FashionFit To THAT Bruno Mars Song

When H&M invited us to do a dance class with them and SOS we jumped at the chance. It was to celebrate the fact that the high street store has expanded its fitness range so there’s now LOADS more for you to choose from (and the prices are great). There are sports bras galore, and leggings and shorts in abundance, but don’t worry if you’re not a gym bunny or a keen jogger; there’s a range of outdoor gear too if hiking is more up your street.

SOS – that stands for Seen On Screen – do dance classes in London and Manchester teaching you how to dance like Beyonce and Rihanna (or in our case, Bruno Mars) and they’re SUCH good fun. Can you tell from our faces in the video how much we’re enjoying it? They even tell you what song you’ll be dancing to on their timetable, so you can pick the class with your favourite song in advance. Genius.

H&M’s Sport range is available now at hm.com/gb and you can find out more about Seen On Screen at seenonscreenfitness.com. Read more about InStyle's favourite affordable sportswear brands here.