When YouTubers Do Fashion Week: Glam And Glitter’s Tamara Joined Team InStyle For LFW

We invited YouTube star Tamara Kalinic from Glam and Glitter to come to London Fashion Week with us…and she made a video of it (of course she did!)

We’re used to doing fashion week as a team here at InStyle, but if you’re a YouTuber or fashion blogger, you tend to go it alone. And that can be tough, particularly when the days are long and the rain is coming down in biblical proportions! So we invited Tamara Kalinic from the ever popular Glam and Glitter blog and YouTube channel to hop into our super-comfortable Jaguar (yes, we really do get around in a Jag!) and do London Fashion Week with us, InStyle-style…as a squad!

Of course, as a YouTuber, Tamara documented the whole thing on film, all while looking super-glamorous in Stella McCartney and teaching us a thing or two about our Instagram filters. From the laid-back vibe of Margaret Howell’s trousers and flat lace-ups, to London’s favourite party boy Henry Holland’s star-studded FROW at House of Holland, and Natalia Vodianova’s Fashion Fund Fair with Karlie Kloss, watch Tamara’s exclusive diary of her two days hanging out with us.

Thanks for coming Tamara – see you in Paris!