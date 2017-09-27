Spanx for Your Arms? It's A Thing 

While Spanx are usually worn under clothes for body shaping (albeit Spanx leggings), there's a new variety in town that is rocked in full view and has social media buzzing.

They're called Spanx Arm Tights, are made from hosiery, and provide a lightweight, comfortable second-skin feeling. Each skintight top is seamless for continuous coverage and is cropped for a no-ride fit. While Spanx fans went into a tizzy at the thought of arm-shaping Spanx when glimpses of the tights were first revealed last week, these Spanx are different from usual undergarments from the brand given that they are non-shaping.

They're meant to be used as layering pieces for transitioning looks from summer to fall instead, but there is still good news: the tights smooth and flatter arms even though they're not specifically geared towards that.

The arm tights are available from October 1st at House of Fraser and Spanx in a variety of colours including Very Black, Heather Grey, Clean White, Hi-yellow, Hi-pink, Cobalt and Brandywine. Sizes range from XS/S, M, L/XL and retail at £28.