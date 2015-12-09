How YOU Can Watch The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015

There’s nothing quite like the annual Victoria’s Secret Show. Up there with Rick Owens shows in terms of extraordinary, but in a totally different way. Here's how YOU can watch it...

Can anyone else quite happily sit through the Victoria's Secret show on repeat? It's mesmerising - YES the models are total babes and YES they're in the flashiest lingerie imaginable, but it's not just that. It's pretty much the same every year, but we rate it as something to watch and discuss over the cheese board on the Christmas break. (Just us?)

Now, we know when we'll be able to watch it (again and again) - on 4Music at 9pm on 9 December. If you can't wait until then, recap the 2015 show in 71 pictures...

Gigi Hadid in a fireman outfit holding a pet dog, Lily Aldridge's $2 million Fireworks Fantasy Bra, Kendall Jenner looking kind of awkward on the catwalk (understandably) - was the 2015 Victoria's Secret Show the most bonkers to date?

There’s never anything quite like it. Every year - in a nutshell - it’s the most beautiful people in the world walking in some pretty out there lingerie looks to some of the biggest musical names of the year. It gives Gatsby a run for his money in terms of excessive extravagance and back in New York after the 2014 show in London, 2015 was as overtly flashy and faaabulous as ever.

The model line-up was a similar bunch, minus Jourdan Dunn (who announced she wasn’t walking in the show in a Twitter drama) and new to the brand were models du jour, pals Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid for whom walking for Victoria's Secret was a ‘dream’ come true. Since the last show, Angels Karlie Kloss and Doutzen Kroes have left the brand, too.

Maria Borges – our favourite catwalk babe – was back after walking Victoria's Secret after a massive SS16 fashion month where we saw her at Balmain, Jason Wu, DvF and loads more shows.

Alessandra Ambrosio passed the Fantasy Bra baton onto fellow Angel Lily Aldridge for 2015. This year's fireworks-themed set was crafted by the label's traditional jeweller Mouawad from over 6,500 precious gems including blue topaz, garnet yellow sapphire, gold and more than 365 carats of diamonds, taking a massive 685 hours. Check it out… $2 million worth of Fantasy Bra.

Performing alongside these lingerie-clad babes can’t be easy but Taylor Swift nailed it in 2014 (probably because she’s pals with them all). This year, The Weeknd did a brilliant job with only a few Ed Sheeran moments. Ellie Goulding, who stepped in for Rihanna after a last minute change of plan, looked the part in a whole lot of shimmery looks, while Selena Gomez performed like a total boss in a sassy black dress.

InStyle went behind the scenes at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to talk to the Angels before the show, and got a front row seat when it all kicked off - seeing Caitlyn and Kris Jenner as proud parents in the audience for Kendall's debut for the lingerie brand.

All the pictures from the most extraordinary show of the year... (Maybe second to Rick Owens, actually)