Saint Laurent AW14, Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent crafts its latest collection around iconic style staples at Paris Fashion Week.

Saint Laurent AW14 revisited some of the most iconic shapes of our favourite fashion era - the 60s and 70s - for its French reveal at Paris Fashion Week.

Working in leg-flashing mini skirts, glittering fabrics, shift dresses and cool capes, Creative Director Hedi Slimane took influence from the era that brought us sassy, unapologetic style.

Teaming his glam creations with heavy liquid-lined eyes, lashings of mascara and vintage fringes, Saint Laurent made it clear the swinging decades are back next season - and we're in...