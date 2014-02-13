Proenza Schouler AW14, New York Fashion Week

Proenza Schouler AW14 reshapes chic city-wear with a couture edge at New York Fashion Week...

Proenza Schouler AW14 showcased an army of cobalt blues, russet reds and bold teals weaved into rich jacquard layers at New York Fashion Week - and we can't wait to get our hands on this modern drop.

Using generously over-sized shapes, giving a couture edge to the collection, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez turned their attention to creafting interesting structures as a basis for their designs.

Layered underneath the billowing winter coats and rounded shoulder tops sat knee-skimming skirts, tailored trousers, chunky turtlenecks and slinky crops.

Further enhancing the young, modern aesthetic, Proenza Schouler accessorised with bold colour clutches and monochrome lug-sole flats.

The ideal wardrobe for a fierce city slicker awaits…