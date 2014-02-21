Prada AW14, Milan Fashion Week

Prada AW14 brought a gorgeous dose of retro German glamour to the runway at Milan Fashion Week...

Prada AW14 cites its inspiration as the avant-garde theatre in Germany, and we totally see it.

Gracing the runway with androgynous box shapes, lashings of vibrant shearling, wispy fringing and 70s retro colours and prints, the label's fall aesthetic evoked a sense of European history.

Stepping sideways from its seen-before belted waists and seriously high platforms, Prada's trademark stamps were more subtle this time around but one thing's for sure, it still made for a seriously coveted collection.