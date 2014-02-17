Mulberry AW14, London Fashion Week

by: Claire Blackmore
17 Feb 2014
Mulberry AW14 saw Brit super Cara Delevingne showcase her debut 'Made In England' bag collection at London Fashion Week.

Mulberry AW14 hit London Fashion Week with a bang, seeing supermodel Cara Delevingne showcase her debut collaborative designs with the luxe fashion house amongst a wonderous woodland complete with silver greyhounds, atmospheric smoke and two russet haired male models. Well, it was never going to be a subtle affair was it?

Her brand new 'Made In England' drop was shown in its three different sizes and three finishes; camo, studded and quilted, and made up the latest hot army candy collection on the high-fashion block.

See the super's latest project in its mysterious setting and prepare yourself, as you'll be frantically googling the waiting list in about 37 seconds...

