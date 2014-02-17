Mulberry AW14, London Fashion Week

Mulberry AW14 hit London Fashion Week with a bang, seeing supermodel Cara Delevingne showcase her debut collaborative designs with the luxe fashion house amongst a wonderous woodland complete with silver greyhounds, atmospheric smoke and two russet haired male models. Well, it was never going to be a subtle affair was it?

Her brand new 'Made In England' drop was shown in its three different sizes and three finishes; camo, studded and quilted, and made up the latest hot army candy collection on the high-fashion block.

See the super's latest project in its mysterious setting and prepare yourself, as you'll be frantically googling the waiting list in about 37 seconds...