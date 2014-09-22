Milan Fashion Week: Versace SS15

There is something about the Versace show that peps up a long and drizzly Saturday in Milan. The flashy lighting, the beat-box soundtrack, the super-charged catwalk - this season a Perspex block creation - plus the fact that it's held in the centre of Milan, early evening amid the hoards of glossy shoppers streaming out of designer boutiques.

You can just imagine any one of them popping into a Versace boutique and grabbing something sexy for dinner and dancing later. This collection certainly wouldn't disappoint. Monochrome and tailored to start, short, sparkly and flirty to finish - this was all about the girl who works as hard as she shimmies. Although the bubble-gum pink handbags might suggest that she wasn't gonna take any of it that seriously.

By Charlotte Moore