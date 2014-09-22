Milan Fashion Week: Marni SS15

It's 20 years since Consuela Constigliani created her first collection and called it Marni. It fast became so much more than an exciting, new clothing label. It stood for a beautiful anti-glamour that your boyfriend might not get, but all fool him. Loose shapes, naive, floral prints, chunky shoes and clunky jewellery. A Marni girl was bolder, quirkier and just a little bit more interesting than her friends.

Twenty years on and there are still plenty of Marni girls waiting for the next seasonal reinvention. The show on Sunday morning was everything she would have wanted. From plain, earthy pieces, that were fresh but slightly bare, before the bold, signature florals were gradually introduced culminating in playful maximalism - chunky embellishment and oversized ruffles and all that we've come to know and love about Marni.

Better still, unlike many design houses who celebrate their birthdays with crazily lavish parties with a clutch of celebrities and a ton of bouncers, Consuela celebrated Marni's by creating a flower market (everything you could buy there went to charity).

All of Milan were invited, not just the fashion crowd. 'I love flowers and always have them in my house and I wanted to do something different' she said when we caught up with her amid the blooms. How very Marni.

By Charlotte Moore