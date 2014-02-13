Michael Kors AW14, New York Fashion Week

Michael Kors spins sharp mens tailoring into laid back feminine staples with plush fabrics and prints for his AW14 presentation - and we're already obsessed.

Michael Kors brings his clean California aesthetic to New York once again, showcasing his latest mix of lavish fabrics, cool cuts and coveted accessories.

Branding the AW14 collection as 'a blend of urban polish with laid back northern California ease', the US designer's presentation showered us with rich silks, luxe furs, wintry tweeds and a hit of python print - all crafted with mens tailoring in mind.

Accessorising with ribbon lace-ups, tassel bags and one stunningly simple beauty look (not a million miles away from his pared-back SS14 choice), he polishes off his autumn drop - all we need to do now is wait for Kors to hit stores...

