Marc By Marc Jacobs AW14, New York Fashion Week

As Marc Jacobs' diffusion line hits New York Fashion Week, we're reminded once again why street style is an instrumental part of the high fashion sphere.

Marc By Marc Jacobs has survived a revival.

The label's new creative director Katie Hillier and design director Luella Bartley have given Marc Jacob's diffusion line an overhaul, the results of which have seriously excited us.

Clashing metallics, punk slogans, moon boots and pigtails with muted school blazers, chunky knits and hugh tulle skirts, its AW14 offering is not only accessible, but it's made for mixing and matching.

Think gritty British street style in harmony with Japanese influences and tutus, all with an easy interchangeability. Well, it is called ready to wear for a reason...