London Fashion Week Begins!
by: Nathalie Gough
13 Sep 2013

The latest Spring Summer 2014 fashion collections will be shown at London Fashion Week over the next five days

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, industry insiders and celebrities prepare to go FROW at London Fashion Week.

Over the next hectic five days, our favourite Brit designers, including the likes of Burberry, Anya Hindmarch, Mulberry, Richard Nicoll and Mary Katrantzou, will showcase their Spring Summer 2014 collections.

We can expect to see plenty of famous faces on and off the catwalk, with It-model Cara Delevingne no doubt preparing to chalk up dozens of runway appearances.

With PPQ, David Koma, House of Holland and Matthew Williamson all putting the finishing touches to their collections, to be shown over the next three days, there’s lots to look forward to from London this season.

Keep checking back at InStyle.co.uk for the latest fashion week updates! NL

 

