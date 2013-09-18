LG Take Us Behind-The-Scenes at London Fashion Week

InStyle advertorial: Official London Fashion Week sponsors LG take us behind-the-scenes at fashion week, PLUS your chance to win a Holly Fulton for LG washing machine

LG continues its partnership with London Fashion Week, as the Official Garment Care Supplier for its fifth consecutive season. The home appliance manufacturer provides expert support, with a dedicated Steam Team on-hand to help designers and exhibitors prepare their SS14 collections.

GET THE LATEST FASHION NEWS

LG’s latest home appliance range includes leading innovations in couture care, such as 6 Motion Direct Drive technology which not only allows for a bigger load than ever before with a 12kg capacity, but also ensures that everything from jeans to delicates, from woollens to silk, come out looking and feeling their absolute best, as well as thoroughly cleaned.

WIN A HOLLY FULTON FOR LG

For more videos and further information about LG who have recently partnered with British fashion designer Holly Fulton to launch the Holly Fulton for LG limited edition washing machine, which allows consumers to make a truly personal style statement in the home - please see here www.youtube.com/watch?v=3i2Q1t39ePM