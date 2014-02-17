House Of Holland AW14, London Fashion Week

House Of Holland AW14 ensures everyone at London Fashion Week is gagging to be in his gang...

House Of Holland AW14 is nothing less than a punchy, bright feast for the eyes.

Awash with bold hues of fuchsia, teal and racing green - contrasted with shimmering metallics - Henry Holland's autumn drop is daring, loud and everyone knows it.

He's not ditched his signature witty slogans. If anything he's nursed them into prettier fonts and funnier prints amongst grown up shapes and ultra-cool layering to create, once again, a super-fun collection everyone wants a piece of. Including us...