Diane von Furstenberg AW14

Diane von Furstenberg's AW14 collection certainly delivered at New York Fashion Week, where the collections before it were predominantly monochrome masterpieces. Bringing her vibrant colour to the catwalk once again, DVF presented a positively regal autumnal collection featuring shimmering golds and plenty of hot pink. Her patterned pieces clashed against the abstract black and white decor, making it all the more striking. See the stunning catwalk pictures for now.