CocoCuba: What Happened When Karl Took The Chanel Resort Show To Havana

Chanel shows are known for being pretty, well, incredible. After the AW14 supermarket where - shock horreur - models wore trainers with dresses, then the squad turned street protesters for SS15, there was the Parisian brasserie for AW15 and Chanel airlines airport for SS16, salon style for AW16. And Karl's been breaking boundaries - again.

This time he took the Chanel Resort show to Havana — the first fashion show to be held in Cuba since the communist revolution.

Models

There was Karl's usual krowd of supers— including Gisele, Stella Tennant, Lindsay Wixon, Soo Joo Parks and Mariacarla Boscono.

On The FROW

Even when held in Cuba, a Chanel show will bring it's usual entourage of about 700 people — press and celebrities including Tilda Swinton.

The Catwalk

The models walked outdoors on El Paseo del Prado, a tree-lined Havana street surrounded by the onlookers on park benches.

The Show

Somehow Karl brought back the fedora in an un-burnt-Dad-on-holiday way, the first time in maybe forever. The floral trims may have helped, or the styling with hybrid shirts and Chanel jackets, beachy embellished tweeds, berets, car print dresses and uber pinned denim jackets.