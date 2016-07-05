How Karl Freshened Up The Couture Catwalk With The Chanel Fall 2016 Show

Karl Lagerfeld returned to the Grand Palais today to present Chanel’s autumn winter haute couture collection. Transforming the venue into a couture atelier, the detailed set came complete with cutting tables cluttered with fabric, stationary and sketches, rolls of materials and even seamstresses dubbed petit mains who worked away quietly on their creations.

The models emerged from their ‘fittings’ to walk the room, creating a feeling seeing the collection from toile to finish. And what a finish it was with skirt suits, cocktail dresses and of course, evening wear. Highlights included tweed skirt suits and trousers with matching longer length jackets and heavily embellished evening gowns that came with pockets, because even haute couture wearers need somewhere to store their phone on a night out.

Every look was completed with over the knee black suede boots with a kitten heel, while model’s including Edie Campbell sported curly up-dos, each topped off with a black bow headband. They looked fresh and a lot less like the usual preened couture beauty looks we’ve become accustomed too. This was reflected in the clothes too with the majority of the evening wear shown being separate pieces. A particular standout was a pair of sequinned cropped culottes paired with a matching vest over a long-sleeved t-shirt. Lagerfeld took his bow arm-in-arm with his seamstresses, many who still wore their sewing kits (Chanel embossed of course) around their necks.