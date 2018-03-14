Trench Coats: 10 Spring Styles To Shop Now

The trench coat is the timeless outerwear your wardrobe needs, especially in this changeable weather.

Trench coats are a classic. They're the easiest and chicest way to tackle the tricky transitional period moving into Spring and honestly, we can’t get enough. Still, after all these years.

Burberry is the obvious heritage brand, and this LFW we learned that there’s so much more on offer than the infamous check-lined beige staple; the fashion house revived their trench styles for Christopher Bailey's last show with rainbow colour, PVC fabric, and plaid, plaid, plaid!

Though I’ve dabbled with navy trenches in the past, I’m really all about the classic beige. For effortless French girl cool, wear over a simple t-shirt and skinny jeans, and add a pair of white trainers (see our edit of the best trainers). If you're going for more of an Insta-elite statement look, wear over pretty much anything.

WATCH: 5 ways to wear a trench coat by Arabella Greenhill

A trench coat is exactly the wonder garment you need right now. Bomber jackets aren't waterproof enough, it’s too cold for your oversized 80s blazer and we’re not ready to go full waterproof sports mac a la Isabel Marant and Versace.

If there’s one piece that you invest in this year, it should be a trench. Whether you go for a bold leather piece by Valentino or want to keep it classic in Topshop, it's a staple that you're going to wear again and again. But, if you're not ready to splurge just yet, there's some really chic options on the high street: expect cool shades from H&M and cuff details at Mango.

Shop our edit of the best trench coats now…