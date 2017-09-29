Sequins Are Back And They're Not Just For Christmas. This Is How You Wear Them IRL...

If the AW17 runways taught us nothing else, it’s that you can never have too much glitz for this season. From full length sequin dresses at Emilia Wickstead and Rochas to metallic spray-on party pants at Isabel Marant. Oh, and did we mention Gucci’s sequin face mask?! Somehow we can't quite see us rocking that one at a work away day. But, one thing that differs with the trend this winter is that we’re not saving the bling for the festive season, we’re shopping and wearing it RN.

Related: Shop The Fall Trends 2017

So, what should you be buying and how should sparkle be worn in a chic, 2017 way? Basically, think 80’-style Saint Laurent and dress it down. So, if you’re opting for a long sleeve sequin top like Vanessa Bruno (in the shopping edit below) then style with a straight legged jean to toughen it up. A kitten heel or boot would work best to accessorize but steer clear of stilettos as you want to avoid making it look tacky. Metallic pants are also everywhere at the moment and are the perfect injection of sparkle to your look. These can be teamed with a super skinny stiletto then pair back with a fine knit jumper on top.

Sequin, embellished and molten metallic accessories are also having a serious moment, and the perfect solution if you don’t quite want to brave it with clothing. Uterque’s sequin slippers are my personal favourite accessory of the season, and I'm already wearing them pretty much everyday!

Click through my edit of items that you can actually wear for everyday life without feeling totally OTT.

Enjoy!