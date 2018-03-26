Reese Witherspoon's New Plus-Size Collection is Southern Belle Chic

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand Draper James is the epitome of Southern sweetness and she’s bringing curvier ladies into the picture. Earlier this March, it was announced that the Big Little Lies star would be teaming up with plus-sized fashion specialists Eloquii and their limited collaboration has finally dropped. (Spoiler: it’s adorable.)

It’s pretty easy to see Reese’s signature stamp across the line, from a very Elle Woods pink cardigan through to a chic emerald cocktail dress we could easily see her sporting at a casual awards show. There’s a big focus on bright colours, botanicals, cute slogans and inevitable red gingham - a big staple for those living below the Mason-Dixon line.

Reese said, ‘It’s been such a fun and rewarding experience to work with ELOQUII on this collaboration. We are thrilled to invite more women into the family with the Draper James for ELOQUII collection.’

The entire collection is designed for ladies sized 12-28 - that’s around about 16-32 for us UK girls - and spans dresses, casual tops, bags and even embroidered napkins for a dash of that famed southern hospitality.

Apparently Reese loved working with Eloquii so much that she’ll be doing a second collection for the brand later this spring. In the meantime though, we’re obsessed with her first Eloquii foray and we’ve curated some of our favourites below. The collection is available online and ranges from £20-160.

