WATCH: Your Party Dressing Guide

The party season is upon us and you may already be thinking about how you are going to seduce Adam from Accounts. Well look no further as fashion blogger, Lainy Hedaya joins Joshington Hosts to deliver the ultimate party dressing guide.

Filmed during New York Fashion Week the pair kick start your soiree season with oh my god, shoes. Shopping in Aldo’s new flagship store in the new World Trade Centre complex, the pair soon found the key shoe trends for the season:

Cow Girl On Da Town

The humble cowboy boot gets a sleek over for autumn/winter. But how does a girl lasso this look together? ‘With an all black outfit like tuxedo pants with a black silky oversized shirt would be so cool,’ says Lainy.

Grandma’s Party Shoe

Take the Grandma shoe goes for a night out on the titles, by wearing a low block heel that shimmers in metallic. But this isn’t just for your Grandma’s W.I. Christmas party- this is everyone’s party shoe.

The Norm Core Shoe

‘The Norm core party girl is someone who doesn’t care about sequins, she doesn’t care about glitter she’s just going to be really pared back and be nonchalant about it,’ says Josh. But what is said girl’s party shoes of choice? The backless loafer- DURRR!

After Party Dominatrix

Vinyl leather is back, and walking around like an extra from the Matrix is totally justified again. But if you don’t want to team your plastic panelled heel with said look there’s plenty of options, ‘I would team it with everything floral dress, a gown, denim… everything! Because its nude its like your skin, so it will elongate your legs even more,’ adds Lainy. The nude heel is so not just for Kate Middleton.

Party Dressing Check List

But what does every party girl need in her capsule party wardrobe? Lainy advises that every girl needs, ‘a velvet blazer, suede palazzo pants, a white button down shirt and a black long sleeved lace gown.’ Girls, if you don’t have any of those you ain’t on the guest list.

One final piece of advice before you leave us, what’s the one tip Lainy has for nailing the perfect party post? ‘Do not ask a really drunk person to take your photo.’ Spoken like a true pro…

Filmed as part of the #AldoMovesMe NYFW Party- All shoes available at aldoshoes.com