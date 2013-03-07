Zoe Saldana, Minka Kelly and Cat Deeley love Michael Kors

LA lovelies Zoe Saldana, Minka Kelly and Cat Deeley dolled themselves up in the slinkiest of Michael Kors dresses tocelebrate the designer’s new boutique in the sunny city.
Zoe styled up a SS12 vivid yellow midi dress with tan sandals and Jack Vartanian jewels for laid-back glamour with maximum impact and Minka Kelly looked lovely in white, with nude Brian Atwood pumps, completing the super-stylish look.
Meanwhile, Brit girl abroad Cat Deeley opted for a bronze number to complement her tan. With her beach blonde tresses tumbling, we’re all wondering why we haven’t move to LA, too!