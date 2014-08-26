Zara's Sister Store Is Going To Be Your Go-To For Autumn/Winter

As Stradivarius opens its first UK store this week (yay!), here's a very stylish sneak peek at what you can expect from the trend-led brand this season...

Zara has long held the crown as being one of our favourite high-street brands but we're preparing to make room on the pedestal for their sister store, Stradivarius, who's first UK store is set to open this week.

As of the 27th of August, you'll be able to shop Stradivarius for yourself as the affordable fashion brand finally opens its doors to their first ever British-based store in London’s Westfield Stratford, meaning you no longer have to wait for you annual summer hol to Spain to snap up their amazing must-haves.

Coinciding with their exciting opening, Stradivarius (who launched their UK e-commerce site just last year) have really upped their game for AW14, resulting in one of the best coolest collections we've seen for next season.

Stradivarius

Along with trend-led capes, cosy faux fur gilets and hip fedora hats, the brand has also created a range that encompasses the sophisticated shades of black and white in street-worthy attire. It's easy to see that Stradivarius is the brain-child of the people behind Zara...

Stradivarius

Your weekends are about to look a whole lot chicer too thanks to their effortlessly cool denim separates which look their best paired with the brand's chunky knits, roll neck tops and high-shine biker boots. Yep, this is off-duty dressing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would be proud of...

With price-points considerably lower than other high-street hot spots, this is one shop you NEED to add to your pay-day shopping arsenal.

If you can't make it to their brand new store, we insist you take a look at their website, like, now. Trust us, you won't regret it...

By Maxine Eggenberger