Zara's Monster Clutch: The Bag Every Member Of The Fash Pack Wants...

Zara has done it again, coming up trumps with the It bag of the season

Every season, there are but a few items that are so iconic that they stay with us way longer than your basic, run of the mill buys. This is one of them...

After Fendi gave its arm candy a fluffy makeover in the shape of cute and quirky critters, we've all been waiting with baited breath for the high street to come up with a version of its own worthy of our love. Now, that day has finally come.

Like you, we've been spending our lunch hour the only way we know how - with a spot of online shopping - when we came across this beyond amazing clutch. Call it fate or fortune, we were meant to discover this just in time for the weekend.

Bright yellow faux fur with two big pink peepers and lashes so long they'd give a Maybelline ad a run for its money appliqued onto one side, this is one clutch with serious clout. And, get this; it's from one of our favourite high-street stores...

It packs just as much of a style hit as its four-figure Fendi counterparts but this lovely piece of arm candy can be yours for the way more appealing price of £29.99 from none other than Zara!

Newly dropped this week, this clutch has already scooped up some major love from fashion editors and bloggers alike, so you can guarantee this monster wallet won't be lurking around for long.

Get your furry fix just in time for Saturday night by reserving it in your nearest Zara store because, lets face it, nothing is going to give a LBD more of a twist than this. However, if you're not in a big rush, we recommend buying it online now by clicking this link to avoid being disappointed when it inevitably sells out...

Who'd have thought a monster could look so chic?

By Maxine Eggenberger