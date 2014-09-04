Zara Has Totally Nailed Anya Hindmarch's Retro Supermarket-Sweep Accessories...

Zara has come up trumps with their own homage to Anya Hindmarch's bygone grocery-store collection and we want the lot

It's no secret that Zara along with a host of other fashion forward high street stores are quick to respond to catwalk trends with their own take, enabling shoppers to buy into high end designs without having to max out the credit card, but this latest homage has made us very excited indeed.

Back in February, every fashion editor was stopped in their FROW-tweeting tracks when accessory and luxury leather designer Anya Hindmarch sent a host of models cascading down her AW14/15 catwalk with an array of brightly coloured totes, clutches and handbags embossed and detailed with retro supermarket branding, and instantly the arm-candy of the season was unidentified...

From iconic Frosties flakes to trademark Swan matches, Anya took inspiration from some of the '70s most iconic grocery labels for her off beat collection which has since been a bonefide hit with bloggers and the A-list alike. However, with prices peeking at somewhere around £1,500 for one of her covetable bags, we were beginning to think we'd never be able to get in on the retro action for ourselves. Sob!

So, imagine our delight when we clocked these amazing doppelgangers from high-street favourite, Zara (clue: it was off the charts).

From tablet covers and wallets to phone cases, they've single-handedly answered our fashion prayers. We but we plan on toting the iPad case along with a contrasting, colour-pop clutch for the ultimate in stand-out style; a look that's guaranteed to set the street-style photographers into a flash-bulb frenzy...

Oh, and the price-tags are just as easy on the eye with the top asking price at a mere £19.99. Now that's more like it.

We don't know about you, but we can't think of a better way to start the day than with a tablet-sized bowl of Zara's sugar-coated cereal goodness. Check out our favourite styles for yourselves below...

By Maxine Eggenberger

Large Tablet Holder, £19.99, Zara

Small Tablet Holder, £17.99, Zara

Bagel iPhone Case, £12.99, Zara