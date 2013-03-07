Zandra Rhodes for M&S



On the hunt for a little something fabulous to wear on the beach this year? Call us premature if you will, but you'll be laughing on the other side of your sunnies if you leave the bikini dash until the day before your holiday. Remember that sinking feeling as you're confronted by a dismal selection of outlandishly-sized remnants and tumbleweed blowing through the rails? We digress. Anyway, in surely the biggest scoop to hit holiday gear for years, the pink-haired Print Queen herself, Zandra Rhodes, has produced an eye-wateringly fabulous range for M&S. Hitting stores on 7 May, highlights include a luminous snake print cut-out swimsuit, bikini and oversized tote, butterfly print scarves in red and black and cute oversize bow printed cami and bra sets. There's also some fab clothes - from a silk one shoulder dress to signature-print jumpsuits. Bikinis start at £29.50 and womenswear ranges from £35 for a chiffon top to £59 for the jumpsuits and £89 for the silk one shoulder dress. Check out marksandspencer.com By Jess Wood

