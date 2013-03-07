YSL takes to the stage

Stefano Pilati, who has been the head designer at Yves Saint Laurent since 2002, has now taken on a different venture, dressing the cast of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. Kristin Scott Thomas, Douglas Henshall and Ben Miles star in the new production of the 1978 play.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Stefano’s vision for the actors’ costumes was to reflect the personalities and lifestyles of the characters as well as the time period, so expect plenty of on-trend 70s pieces. In the lead role, Kristin rocks a fuchsia silk dress, while a cashmere camel coat, signature Pilati patterns and chiffon skirts complete her wardrobe, all accessorised (of course) with covetable YSL bags and shoes.

Kristin is a long-time fan of YSL, sitting front row at its a/w 2011 show in Paris. Her co-stars Douglas and Ben are dressed in trademark YSL tailoring, topped with suede and leather jackets.

SEE MORE FASHION NEWS

YSL has had a close relationship with the theatre in the past; not only was the man himself inspired by theatrical productions, he also designed costumes for a number of plays. While this is Stefano’s first such project, we hope that it results in similar collaborations in the future.

Betrayal opens at the Comedy Theatre on 16 June.

By Coralie Anderson