Your New Shoe Shopping Destination Has Arrived

When it comes to shopping for shoes, we like to have all our options in one place, you know? So the news that Fenwick has just spent £1 million on a new and improved department at its Bond Street store, spanning three rooms, and entirely dedicated to shoes has made us, and our feet, very happy.

Among the 8000 pairs, (yes, EIGHT THOUSAND) are styles from designers Fenwick has previously not stocked. As well as Lanvin, Valentino, Marni, Alexander Wang and Nicholas Kirkwood there are shoes by Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod’s, Tory Burch, Ugg, Kurt Geiger, Carvela, Michael Kors and Pretty Ballerinas. That's a lot of shoes.

It's fair to say that the new Shoe Corner – as it has been christened – is no doubt going to become our one stop shop for all our shoe related needs.

By Olivia Marks

