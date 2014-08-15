You'll Never Guess What Net-A-Porter Was Almost Called...

It's hard to imagine that Net-A-Porter would have been such a success if Natalie Massenet went with it's original, ahem, quirky name...

Every fashion-lover worth their salt is well versed in Net-A-Porter: the e-tailer who revolutionised the way we shop designer clothing, bringing high-end shopping to the masses no matter your global locale, changing the way we spend our lunch hours' at our desks forever. However, we wonder if it would have been such a hit if the company kept it's original name.

The websites founder, the uber-stylish Natalie Massenet, has just revealed that if she had it her way back in 2000 the pending fashion destination would have had a very different name.

'I wanted to call my website What's New, Pussycat?' admits Massenet in an interview with 032c.

However, after a meeting with her lawyer, Natalie was advised against using the title due to copyright infringements. So, it was back to the drawing board to come up with a new name to go along with her groundbreaking concept.

'I took my WWD dictionary and went from A to P: prêt-à-porter. Net-a-Porter. The name meant a lot. I couldn't sell my friends' Pashmina scarves anymore. It had to be the real stuff. It had to be prêt-à-porter'.

And boy are we glad things turned out the way they did for the sartorial entrepreneur, who has rightly gone on to be one of the most successful businesswomen in the world. That lawyer definitely deserves a Thank You card...

By Maxine Eggenberger