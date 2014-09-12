You Too Can Have Your Very Own Rag & Bone Personalised Bomber...

Every It girl worth their salt - we're talking the likes of Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne - has got their paws on Rag & Bone's personalised bomber, and now you can too

First, Alexa Chung took to her Instagram to reveal hers. Next, Poppy Delevingne flaunted hers for all the world to see on the streets of London. Yep, it looks like Rag & Bone's personalised bomber has just hit It status.

Debuted back at Fashion Month in February, Rag & Bone sent its models down the runway in a host of personalised pieces - everything from dresses to polo shirts were given the monogrammed touch - but its the brand's bomber jacket that set the FROW into a snapping frenzy. And, we have to admit, we never thought we'd see the day when we could get one of our very own.

Well, ladies, that day has come...

Rag & Bone has finally made it known that yes, you can get your paws on a bomber baring, well, whatever you want, really...

It's been revealed that selections of the collection will be made customisable for those lucky shoppers who live near Rag & Bone’s London store between the 12th and 16th of September to celebrate London Fashion Week. If you're geographically far from the capital, we recommend giving them a call to see what they can do...

The items on offer to be scribed include options for both you and your man - hello matching jackets! - as well as t-shirts and hoodies too. Yep, we're all over this.

We love how Poppy chose to have her jacket adorned with her nickname, Pop Dog; #totesadorbs.

Alexa kept her custom-job classic, opting for her first name in a contrasting white thread to the dark grey tone of the bomber jacket. The toughest part is choosing what to get for yourselves. Be sure to keep us posted...

So, there you have it; you can now get yourself a piece of the monogrammed catwalk action just like the fash pack - yay!

Rag & Bone, we like your style...

By Maxine Eggenberger