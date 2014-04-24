You Need To Know About Victoria Beckham's Affordable Collection For Charity

Stella McCartney, Miuccia Prada and Pheobe Philo have also contributed pieces to the Born Free Collection

Victoria Beckham is just one of 22 leading designer names who has collaborated with Born Free – a charity with the sole aim to end mother-to-child HIV transmissions by December 31st 2014 – on a new collection.

Available exclusively on Shopbop.com, Stella McCartney, Miuccia Prada, Pheobe Philo, Donna Karan and Donatella Versace have also all donated pieces, including childrenswear, to the cause which will see 100% of profits going to the charity.

Plus, with most of the pieces falling well below £170, you can be safe in the knowledge that you're giving to a good cause whilst keeping the bank manager happy. Oh, and of course you'll look fabulous too. Seriously, this is a real win-win situation.

Each designer has based the print of their pieces on the work of celebrated Kenyan-born, New York-based visual artist Wangechi Mutu. A Victoria Victoria Beckham shift dress will set you back £136 – a snip of the price of the frocks in her ready-to-wear collection, while a Prada skirt will cost you £151 and a Vera Wang mini dress just £58.

That's our holiday wardrobe sorted, then.

By Olivia Marks

