WOW! Kelly Brook sizzles as she models party dresses for New Look

Kelly Brook pics as she models New Look's new party dress range!

Party season is fast approaching but we’ve got our dress wardrobe sorted with New Look’s party dress range, modelled by the sizzling Kelly Brook.

The collection of on-trend dresses has something for every style, body and budget – from maxi to mini, low backs and plunging necklines to more demure numbers.

We love this cobalt blue minidress with its Art Deco-style embellishment – it’s very 20s flapper and super on-trend. Kelly’s favourite is the gorgeous green sequined minidress – ultra-daring but still warm for winter and in one of this season’s key jewel colours. Says the model, "I adore the emerald green sequined dress. It's such an amazing colour and even though it has no back, the long sleeves make it understated yet still very sexy!"

Kelly’s styling tip: "[The green sequined dress] will look fantastic with a pair of killer heels or with ankle boots for a more rock-chic edge."

The New Look party dress collection hits stores in November

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood