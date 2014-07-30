Would You Wear Spanx Jeans?

The slimming underwear giant is set to release its first ever denim collection

For years Spanx has been serving all our bodycon and slinky dress needs, a red carpet essential for celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba. Spanx underwear is so popular, in fact, that in 2012 the company's founder Sara Blakely became the youngest self-made female billionaire.

Now the underwear chain is transferring its suck-it-all-in technology to denim with the launch of its first ever collection of jeans.

Set to land in shops in October, the two different styles promise to work the same magic as the pants - lift bottoms, slim thighs and skim tummies. But will they work? We're looking forward to giving them a proper road test later in the year.

By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia

