Would You Wear Britney Spears's Lingerie Line?

Yes, that's right, the singer has branched out into design with her first lingerie collection

Britney Spears's back catalogue might be one of the first we turn to when we want a dance around the living room with a few friends (and a few drinks), but we have to admit, rarely have we looked to the singer for fashion tips or inspiration.

Perhaps it's because we'll forever have the image of her dressed as a 'naughty schoolgirl' ingrained in our minds, or perhaps it's because of that his 'n' hers double denim moment Brit enjoyed with Justin Timberlake. Whatever the reason, Ms Spears has just never done it for us in the style department.

But that could all be set to change with the news that Brit is due to launch The Intimate Britney Spears – a collection of lingerie and sleepwear apparel.

And despite her love of sparkle when it comes to her on stage (and off) outfits, Britney's first foray into lingerie design appears to be pretty understated.

If this first image is anything to go by, the singer's new collection is set to to be simple and sophisticated. And check out those pants: not a G-string in sight. Although word has it that the collection will also feature crochet edges, satin embellishments and lace trims... so let's not hold our breath.

'Every woman should feel confident and beautiful in everything she puts on', said Britney of the new line. 'My vision for The Intimate Britney Spears is to create pieces that are sexy, luxurious, and comfortable at the same time. I am excited to introduce this collection because I feel that we accomplished exactly that.'

The collection will hit stores in the US at the begging of Septemeber, and over here on September 26.

Will you be buying it?

By Olivia Marks