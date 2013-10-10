World’s Highest Paid Male Model Earns $40m Less Than Gisele Bundchen

Sean O’Pry may be the highest paid male model in the world, but his earnings are way behind the female supers

The world’s highest paid male model has been named by Forbes magazine as 24-year old Sean O’Pry. But despite earning a more than healthy $1.4m (£940,000) over a 12-month period, O’Pry’s bank balance pales in comparison to that of his female counterparts.

Topping Forbes list of the world’s highest paid models is Gisele Bundchen, who raked in a whopping $42m (£26m) in the same year as O’Pry. While the American male model has not been working in the industry for as long as Ms Bundchen, his earnings would not even qualify him for a top ten place on the current women’s list.

Having been discovered on MySpace at the tender age of 17, O’Pry has amassed high profile campaigns for the likes of Hugo Boss, Versace, H&M as well as fragrance campaigns for Jil Sander and Viktor & Rolf. He beats previous highest-earning male model David Gandy to the top of the list.

It looks like the men have a way to go yet...

By Olivia Marks

