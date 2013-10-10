World’s Highest Paid Male Model Earns $40m Less Than Gisele Bundchen

The world’s highest paid male model has been named by Forbes magazine as 24-year old Sean O’Pry. But despite earning a more than healthy $1.4m (£940,000) over a 12-month period, O’Pry’s bank balance pales in comparison to that of his female counterparts.
Topping Forbes list of the world’s highest paid models is Gisele Bundchen, who raked in a whopping $42m (£26m) in the same year as O’Pry. While the American male model has not been working in the industry for as long as Ms Bundchen, his earnings would not even qualify him for a top ten place on the current women’s list.
Having been discovered on MySpace at the tender age of 17, O’Pry has amassed high profile campaigns for the likes of Hugo Boss, Versace, H&M as well as fragrance campaigns for Jil Sander and Viktor & Rolf. He beats previous highest-earning male model David Gandy to the top of the list.
It looks like the men have a way to go yet...
By Olivia Marks
See the highest paid models of 2013
See all the latest catwalk pictures
Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.