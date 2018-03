Natalie Hartley, InStyle’s senior fashion editor, goes pared-down chic for LFW. Steal her style here!

Inspired by the sleek simplicity of Celine and Calvin Klein, InStyle’s uber-fashionista is hitting London Fashion Week in a monochrome outfit with a splash of leopard on the last day of shows.

Get the inside deets on her outfit!

By Maria Milano