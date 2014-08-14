Winona Ryder Turns Model For Rag & Bone

She's one of our all time favourite movie stars and style icons, thanks to her roles in iconic films such as, Edward Scissorhands, Girl, Interrupted and Black Swan, so we're naturally delighted to see Winona Ryder lend her image to American brand rag & bone for its AW14 campaign.

In a series of sultry black and white shots, Winona is pictured hanging out around New York's gritty amusement district, Coney Island alongside fellow actor Michael Pitt. Needless to say the actress is a perfect fit for the shoot, what with her nonchalant demeanour and those haunting dark eyes.

Marcus Wainwright, Managing Partner at rag & bone summed up out thoughts perfectly with this statement: To us, Winona Ryder is a bona fide icon. One of the things that makes her so cool is that although she has this incredible career, she isn’t interested in being a movie star. For her, it’s all about the craft. She also has this beautiful timeless quality.

We couldn't agree more...

By Olivia Marks