Win the chance to become our London Fashion Week street style photographer!

Attention budding fashion snappers – we’re looking for a street style photographer to capture all those wild and wonderful Fashion Week outfits for InStyle!

All you have to do is email us 3 to 5 sample snaps with your subjects’ first names, and a quote or detail about their outfit - to InStyle_Website@instyleuk.com

Click here for an example

The entries will be judged by Eilidh MacAskill, InStyle’s editor, Wendy Hinton, InStyle’s picture director, Maria Milano, InStyle.co.uk editor and Jackie Dixon, photographer and founder of ShowMeYourWardrobe.com, who will select a short list that will be posted on our Facebook page.

But here’s the best bit – the ultimate winner will be chosen by YOU! The finalist whose photos receive the most ‘Likes’ will be our London Fashion Week street style photographer!

The lucky winner will scoop an overnight stay at a luxe London hotel, a state-of-the-art Olympus PEN Mini digital camera worth over £449 and the ultimate prize, a photo gallery and byline on InStyle.co.uk.

The Olympus PEN Mini is ideal for anyone who wants a fuss-free camera that fits in as well as at a party as it fits in their pocket. Just like a point-and-shoot, it comes in six colours but the Mini is really an SLR quality camera hiding behind the simplicity and looks of a genuine compact.

Get snapping!

Terms and Conditions

Closing date for entries is midnight on 29 January and judging will occur on 31 January. The prize does not include transport to London or entry to London Fashion Week shows. The prize includes a one-night hotel stay, to be taken during London Fashion Week, date at the discretion of InStyle but will be arranged to suit both parties wherever possible. The winner must take photos on the previously-arranged date during London Fashion Week in February and send them to the InStyle_Website@instyleuk.com by 8am the following morning to have their gallery, which will include a byline, published on instyle.co.uk.

The entrant(s) must be aged 18 or over. Proof of identity and age may be required. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification. Entries that are incomplete or illegible will not be valid and deemed void. All entries must be made directly by the person entering the competition. No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed in the post, or due to computer error in transit. The prizes are as stated, are not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The winner(s) is (are) responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prizes, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas. Prizes are subject to availability and the prize suppliers’ terms and conditions. The promoters reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of the competition. In the event of a prize being unavailable, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value. The winner(s) agree(s) to the use of their name, photograph and disclosure of county of residence and will co-operate with any other reasonable requests by IPC relating to any post-winning publicity. Unless stated otherwise the winner(s) will be drawn at random from all correct entries received by the closing date stated within the promotional material. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner(s). If the winner(s) cannot be contacted, or are unable to comply with these terms and conditions, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that the promotion is being judged the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges. Confirmation of the prize will be made in writing to the winner(s). Failure to respond and/or provide an address for delivery, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements may result in forfeiture of the prize. Where applicable, the decision of the judges is final based on the criteria set out in the promotion and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time. The provider of the prize is specified within the promotional material. The Promoter is IPC Media Limited, Blue Fin Building, 110 Southwark Street, London SE1 0SU. In the event of a discrepancy between these standard terms and conditions and the details in the promotional material, the details of the promotional material shall prevail.