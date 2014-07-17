Why You're About To Love Zara Even More

The high street store knows how to keep us happy

Zara is pretty good when it comes to filtering catwalk trends into its store in super speedy time, but the Spanish retailer is about to get even faster at delivering the latest fashions straight to your door.

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, has announced that it is implementing a new microporcessor-based tagging system which will allow items to be tracked from factory to point of sale.

This means that Zara bosses will be able to see which styles and sizes are running low, meaning that they can be replenshied straightaway. So no more disappointment when that dress or, more likely, that amazing coat, sells out. It'll be back in no time.

Yes Zara.

By Olivia Marks

