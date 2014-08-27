Why You Shouldn't Wait Any Longer To Buy A Chanel Bag

If one of your life's goals is to own a classic Chanel bag (whose isn't?), now's the time to stop procrastinating and achieve it.

Yes, we know that there are more important and pressing things to spend money on (rent, food, saving up for that house deposit etc), but with prices of Chanel bags continuing to rise, they're only going to get more spenny, which means it will be ever harder to buy one. See where we're going with this?

The people over at Racked.com have done their maths and calculated that the Chanel Classic Flap Bag (in medium lambskin) has risen from £995 to £2,955 in less than a decade. Sheesh.

Part of this rise in cost is down to inflation, but also because Chanel – as a luxury goods brand – needs to maintain exclusivity and a healthy profit margin by raising prices.

But this is what they call an investment, right? Well probably only if you keep it in tip top condition, which means not stuffing it full of receipts and leaving the lid off lipsticks. Still, if we used it everyday, then we'd definitely be getting our money's worth. Definitely…

By Olivia Marks