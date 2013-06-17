Why we're loving Karl Lagerfeld’s new AW13 eyewear campaign

Karl Lagerfeld talks us through his Autumn Winter 2013 eyewear campaign

Showing off his hot new Autumn Winter campaign, Karl Lagerfeld chats all things eyewear…

In this behind-the-scenes peek taken while Karl styles and shoots on set with beautiful models Saskia de Brauw and Jon Kortajarena, also features commentary from the man himself on what he thinks of the new challenge.

The fashion icon says: “I wear glasses all the time so it’s like selling my soul.”

Those hoping to get their hands on the new statement glasses won't have to wait too long as they are due to be launched for the Autumn Winter 2013 season.