Why We’re So Excited About Topshop’s Latest Designer Collab

Elbows at the ready – Topshop’s latest collaboration with Marques’Almeida is set to be a fash pack fav

So what’s the big deal?

It’s a Topshop collaboration, duh. From J.W. Anderson and Christopher Kane to Meadham Kirchoff, Topshop’s design collabs are now famous for taking the hottest new designers and placing them firmly on our must-have high street list.

Ummm, so who exactly are Marques’Almeida?

Marques’Almeida aka fashion’s coolest design duo are the latest designers to land an oh so covetable Topshop collab. Comprised of Central Saint Martin’s graduates Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida, M’A launched in 2011 with their super cool girl next door look. And they’re doing pretty well. Showing their first collection for Fashion East in 2011, M’A have since been nominated for the NEWGEN prize two years in a row. Not too shabby.

So what’s their look?

Known for their signature nineties meets noughties look with denim at the focus, we can’t get enough of Marques Almeida. Expect block colour leather mini skirts, chunky rubber sandals and frayed denim on just about everything. We’ve already got our eye on the neon faux furs and with a whopping 68 pieces in the collection, there’s literally something for everyone.

What do the designers say?

“This collaboration was one of the most fun things we’ve worked on. We’ve always focused our research around teenagers and what we call the ‘youth code’ of dressing…this collection meant we could go back and dig deep into old Corinne Day and Kate Moss shoots. This collection is all about what we really want to wear!’

Marques’Almeida x Topshop launches on the 9th October - shop the collection HERE

By George Driver/@iamgdriver