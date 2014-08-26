Why Sarah Burton Will Never Talk About Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress

The Alexander McQueen creative director on why she won't spill the beans on the Duchess of Cambridge's bridal gown

Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen and the designer behind Kate Middleton's wedding dress, has spoken about why she hasn't been more vocal about the Duchess's now iconic bridal gown.

In her first interview in almost two years, the designer told T Magazine she valued her clients' privacy, which is why she hasn't ever fully disclosed the details surrounding her creation of the Duchess's wedding dress.

'I know we live in a culture obsessed with fame, but I happen to believe privacy is a virtue, and the relationship I have with my clients is private,' Burton said.

'Some people like to think I've been too shy or that I'm afraid to speak up about the happy experience I had creating the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding dress, but I can tell you that is nonsense.'

'I loved making the dress, I loved adapting my ideas to suit the person and the occasion, and we put our hearts into it. I respect the intimate nature of that lovely project and I respect the friendships that were forged during it.'

And clearly, the friendship between the designer and the Duchess remains a strong one, given how often Kate is pictured wearing bespoke McQueen.

Having only been holding the reigns at McQueen for a year when the royal wedding took place in 2011 – Burton became head of the house after Alexander McQueen's detain 2010 – it was undoubtedly a highly pressured, and very public, job to undertake. So it was probably a good thing that Burton hadn't clocked what a massive deal the royal wedding was.

'I had no idea it would be as big as it was. Only the night before, seeing all the photographers outside the abbey, did I think, "Oh, my God. This is massive."'

And so it looks like we might never get the insider scoop on how Kate's dress came to be (not forgetting Pippa's infamous McQueen bridesmaid dress, too). We'll just have to settle with the pictures…

By Olivia Marks