Why Lanvin's PFW Catwalk Show Was A Breath Of Fresh Air...

Lanvin went multi-generational with its model casting for its SS15 catwalk show and we're truly blown away by it

Cara Delevingne. Jourdan Dunn. Kendall Jenner. Karlie Kloss. You'll struggle to find a modern day It model who you could say 'what's your landline number?' to and not be met with an awkward and all-telling sideways head tilt.

While fashion is an important way of life of women of all ages, the show side of the industry itself isn't so; the models just tend to be young. This can inevitably leave some of the loyal clients of well to do brands feeling somewhat disconnected with what they see strut before them on the catwalk.

That was until Alber Elbaz stepped in...

The creative director of luxury label Lanvin showed his SS15 collection to the world last night in the midst of Paris Fashion Week and the designs were met by great applause. However, it was his model casting choices that really caught our attention and was, to put it simply, beautifully refreshing.

During the catwalk extravaganza, Alber enlisted the talents of seasoned catwalk stars who have already reached their thirties and forties, namely Amber Valletta (40), Esther de Jong (40), Kirsten Owen (43) and Malgosia Bela (37), no doubt to the delight of Lanvin's customers their age.

When you look at these women against their younger counterparts, they look undoubtedly powerful and, at the same time, elegant in Elbaz's creations. Something, it's famously been said, you can only unlock through age and experience.

From long silk dresses and double-breasted blazers to sheer mesh tops and '60s style mini skirts, the older model troupe pulled off every look with ease and, in our opinion, seriously taught the younger girls a thing or too about working the runway. Nice work, ladies.

The big question is, in a fashion-world so obsessed with youth, could 40 really be the new 20? If you were to ask Lanvin's main man himself, we reckon he'd say yes...

By Maxine Eggenberger