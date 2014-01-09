Why Kate Moss' Half-Sister Lottie Is Following In The Footsteps Of Her Famous Sibling

The 16-year-old has just signed to Storm Models, she revealed on Twitter last night

Kate Moss might just be the best big sister on the planet – not only is she a world-famous supermodel with some serious connections – but she's bound to have a fair few amazing hand-me-downs, and some incredible stories to tell. So forgive us if we're a tiny bit jealous of her half-sister Lottie Moss, who is not only related to the fashion icon, but has today been signed to Storm Model Management, the very same agency that discovered Kate herself all those years ago.

Mini Moss, you officially rock.

Lottie Moss, who turned 16 today in fact, made her global debut when she appeared as a bridesmaid at Kate and Jamie Hince's gorgeous country wedding back in July 2011.

With pretty plaits and braids in her hair, the then-13-year-old made her own headlines when it was reported soon after the ceremony that she'd had a test shoot with Storm Model Management and Sarah Doukas – the agent who discovered Kate Moss at JFK airport when she was 14.

And now it seems she's finally landed a contract with the company, on the eve of her 16th birthday, no less.

The teen posted a screen shot of her profile on the Storm website last night, where she's listed under the 'New Faces' section. She shared the snap on Twitter with the caption 'Wot u saying'. Erm...

With Kate Moss as her big sis and mentor, and looks already worthy of the catwalk, we're predicting a seriously big future for this stunning youngster. Watch this space...

By Rebecca Martin

