Last night saw the launch of Galeria Melissa's first international store in London's Covent Garden. The opening of the shoe brand's first store store outside of Brazil got off to bang with the who's who of the fashion and celebrity world including Gareth Pugh, Georgia May Jagger and Jamie Hince attending a swish in-store party. But it was Kate Moss that put the paps into overdrive. Check out the interview above to find out why she adores the Brazillian shoe brand so much.