Why Barbie Is Our New Street Style Star...

The most glamorous gal in toy-town has just gone and got her own street style Instagram account and it's everything we hoped it would be

Always at the cutting edge of fashion - pink mini dresses, anyone? - Barbie has taken the next big step in her global style-takeover and it's surpassed every single one of our expectations.

Getting up to speed with the 21st Century, Mattel - the creator of the world's most glamorous doll - has finally given every girl what she wants (whether she knows it or not); Barbie's very own street-style Instagram account. Yes, way...

While the iconic blonde has been on the Insta-circuit for a while, this new account is strictly dedicated to her ultra-chic #OOTD's, quintessential handbag shots, trendy and very well curated still life set ups and, of course, her love of pink heels. If this hasn't completely made your day, strike that, your LIFE, then nothing will.

Not content with merely showing us her latest get-up, Barbie also weighs in with on-point styling tips and describes her looks in very cute comments. For this up-close clutch shot, Barbie quips: 'Today's accessories. It's all about stacking and wrapping...so clutch!'.

She's a dab hand at still life set ups too. After all, every blogger worth their salt knows how to perfectly position their latest clobber... 'I have found that prop styling my wardrobe really helps me put looks together. What are your style secrets?'. You, Barbie. You.

Never afraid to rock a tricky trend, Barbie took on double denim and won. 'An easy denim look made chic with sunny accessories and of course, a pop of pink!' She's so right.

The account has been live for less than a day and it already has 12,300 followers. Proof, that we never really out-grow Barbie. Although, if her street style status sky-rockets like we think it will, she might very well out-grow us. Don't ever change, Babs...

Head over to her Instagram and click 'Follow', pronto. We guarantee you won't regret it.

By Maxine Eggenberger